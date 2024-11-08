In a global first, NTPC plant starts converting captured CO2 into methanol

New Delhi, Nov 8 (IANS) Government-owned power giant NTPC announced on Friday that in “a major groundbreaking achievement,” it has been “successful in the synthesis of CO2 captured from flue gas with hydrogen produced from a PEM electrolyser, which was then converted into methanol at NTPC's Vindhyachal plant.”

“Both the CO2 capture plant and the CO2-to-methanol plant are the first of their kind in the world, marking a historic step in carbon management and sustainable fuel production,” NTPC Chairman Gurdeep Singh said at the power major’s 50th Raising Day celebration.

He further added that NTPC has been working on Gen-4 ethanol, green urea, and sustainable aviation fuel. The company has also developed and tested ‘first indigenous catalyst’ for Methanol Synthesis and made substantial progress with hydrogen, carbon capture, and other innovative technologies, underscoring its commitment to building an environmentally sustainable future.

During the occasion, CMD NTPC virtually launched the Hydrogen-fuel buses which are set to operate at Leh. The hydrogen buses represent a significant leap in NTPC's commitment to advancing clean and green technologies.

NTPC’s 50-year logo reflecting its legacy and contribution to India’s progress was also unveiled on this occasion. The new 50-year logo with infinity loop and fluidic nature signifies the everlasting commitment to growth and excellence and resonates 50 years of powering growth and creating infinite possibilities, Singh said.

He also recognised the extraordinary achievements of NTPC employees' children on this occasion. Further, several new IT applications were launched, and a special comic book on NTPC’s Girl Empowerment Mission was released. GEM is NTPC’s flagship CSR programme which has benefitted over 10,000 girls from rural communities.

Reflecting on NTPC's incredible journey, Gurdeep Singh paid tribute to the visionary leadership of the company’s founders, Dr D. V. Kapoor, the founding Chairman, and other pioneers who laid the foundation for the institution.

“NTPC symbolises 50 years of powering growth and our resilience has made us a strong-performing company. As the quest continues to power the future of India, the steady addition to our Renewable Energy footprint, including Nuclear, underscores our ambition to create a sustainable future with infinite possibilities,” he added.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.