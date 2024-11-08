Tim Paine appointed head coach of Prime Minister's XI for match against India at Manuka Oval

Melbourne, Nov 8 (IANS) Former Australian Test captain Tim Paine has been appointed as the head coach of the Prime Minister's XI for an upcoming fixture against India, scheduled for November 30 at Manuka Oval in Canberra.

"Cricket Australia is pleased to announce the Prime Minister's XI coaches ahead of its clash against India later this month. Former Australian Test captain Tim Paine has been named as head coach, with @CricketACT coaches Erin Osborne and Justin McNally named as assistant coaches," Cricket Australia posted on 'X', marking Paine’s first high-profile coaching role since retiring as a player.

Paine, who led Australia from 2018 to 2021, stepped up as captain in the aftermath of the ball-tampering controversy in South Africa that engulfed Australian cricket in 2018, bringing stability and integrity to the squad during a challenging period. The right-handed wicketkeeper-batter brings years of international experience and a deep understanding of the game to the role.

Reflecting on his appointment, Paine shared his excitement about the opportunity. “I think for a young coach like myself, any chance to lead a team is a great opportunity. It will be good fun," Paine told Cricket ACT.

Paine will be supported by Canberra-based coaches Erin Osborne, a former Australian all-rounder, and Jason McNally, ensuring a strong local presence on the coaching team. Osborne’s wealth of experience in the women's game and McNally’s expertise in the local circuit will provide balanced support to Paine as they prepare the squad to face an Indian team eager for redemption after a 3-0 heavy defeat to New Zealand at home.

The fixture is scheduled just ahead of the second Test in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series at Adelaide Oval on December 6, serving as a warm-up for both squads. For India, it will be an opportunity to build momentum and regain form while Paine's team will aim to showcase emerging talent and test the skills of Australia's future stars against one of the world’s most formidable cricketing nations.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.