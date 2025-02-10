Heart-Attack Death: 25-Year-Old Man Collapses and Dies While Rejoicing Cricket Win

Just hours after reports of Indore girl Parinita Jain’s death due to a heart-attack while dancing at her cousin’s wedding, another news of a youngster dying similarly turns concerning. The incident happened in Chennai and the deceased name is Karthik, a 25-year-old man working in Chennai for the past three years.

Karthik was working at a private company in Koyambedu, Chennai, and on Sunday, he attended a cricket match for company employees at the YMCA ground in the Nandanam area. Karthik’s friend’s team won after a hard-fought match and it was during these celebrations that Karthik experienced breathing difficulties, collapsed, and turned unconscious.

Friends rushed him to a nearby hospital but Karthik had already passed by the time they reached the hospital. It was reported that the deceased had a history of seizures and respiratory distress since childhood. A native of Tirunelveli district in Tamil Nadu, Karthik was sharing a flat with his friends in the T.Nagar area of Chennai.

The Saidapet police have registered a case and are investigating further into the incident.