Heart Stent: When Is It Necessary? Myths vs Facts

Heart attacks and other cardiovascular diseases are increasing rapidly across the world. A heart attack usually occurs when the arteries supplying blood to the heart become blocked, stopping blood flow. If the symptoms are identified early and treatment is provided on time, lives can often be saved. Doctors usually recommend stenting when the arteries are blocked or after a heart attack.

What Is Stenting?

Stenting is a medical procedure in which a small mesh tube, called a stent, is inserted into a blocked artery. The stent keeps the artery open, allowing blood to flow normally to the heart.

However, many people have misconceptions about stents. Some believe that once a stent is placed, the heart is completely cured, medicines are no longer needed, or that they cannot lead a normal life afterward. Let's look at the facts.

Myth 1: Does a Stent Completely Cure Heart Disease?

According to cardiologists, a stent only opens the blocked artery. It does not cure atherosclerosis, the condition that causes plaque buildup in arteries throughout the body. This means new blockages can still develop over time.

That is why doctors advise patients to continue taking medications such as statins, antiplatelet drugs, and medicines for high blood pressure or diabetes, if required. Following a healthy lifestyle can significantly reduce the risk of future heart attacks and hospitalizations.

Myth 2: Are Medicines No Longer Needed After a Stent?

Stopping medicines without consulting a doctor can be dangerous. It increases the risk of blood clots forming inside the stent, which can lead to another heart attack.

To prevent new blockages and reduce cholesterol levels, many patients need to continue taking prescribed medications for the long term.

Myth 3: Should You Avoid Exercise After a Stent?

Exercise is an important part of recovery after a stent procedure. Doctors usually recommend rest initially, followed by light physical activities such as walking, gentle aerobic exercises, and cardiac rehabilitation.

Regular exercise helps control blood pressure, supports weight loss, and improves good cholesterol (HDL) levels. However, patients should consult their doctor before lifting heavy weights or starting intense workouts.

Myth 4: Can You Live a Normal Life After a Stent?

Yes. Most patients return to their daily routine and work within a few weeks after the procedure.

By taking prescribed medicines, following a balanced diet, exercising regularly, and attending follow-up checkups, many people live active and healthy lives for years. However, if symptoms such as chest pain, shortness of breath, or unusual fatigue return, medical attention should be sought immediately.

Conclusion

A stent is not a permanent cure for heart disease. It is an effective treatment that opens blocked arteries and restores blood flow to the heart. Long-term heart health depends on continuing medications, maintaining a healthy diet, exercising regularly, and following your doctor's advice.