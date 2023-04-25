Sukumar's Assitants Rule Tollywood: Deets Inside

Director Sukumar is one of the amazing storytellers in Tollywood. He needs no introduction. If you are wondering who all of his assistants are ruling Tollywood, we are here to tell you about them.

Buchi Babu Sana, who rose to fame with Uppena, is the first Sukumar assistant who turned director and tasted success with the movie. The film featured Vaishnav Tej and Krithi Shetty and went on to collect over Rs 100 cr at the box office.

The second assistant director of Sukumar is Srikanth Odela who is basking in the success of Nani's Dasara. The film also crossed Rs 100 cr at the box office.

If you are hearing positive reviews about Sai Dharam Tej's Virupaksha, then you must know about the director Karthik Dandu. Yes, he is also one of the assistant director of Sukumar.

Sukumar's assistants are ruling Tollywood with their movies, as all these are fetching big bucks at the box office.