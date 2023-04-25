PM Modi launches projects worth Rs 3,200 cr in Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram, April 25 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday launched a slew of projects worth Rs 3,200 crore in the capital city of Kerala.

He inaugurated the projects at the Central Stadium here, soon after flagging off the first Vande Bharat train in the state.

The projects launched included the foundation stone for country's first digital science park and the Water Metro at Kochi, revamp of three major railway stations, electrification of the Palakkad-Dindigul railway line and a few other developments to railway facilities in the state.

Prime Minister Modi appreciated the developments that Kerala is making in various sectors and said all what happens in the state will speed up the developments in the country.

"The Kochi Water Metro is one which was built under the Make in India programme and congratulated the Cochin Shipyard Limited for building it and this is going to be a model for the rest of the country and I am very happy for it," said Modi.

He also said Kerala has been getting a huge increase in the allocation for railway development compared to the previous years.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan thanked Modi for favourably considering various projects for the state and for taking part in it.

After the event, Modi drove to the Thiruvananthapuram airport from where he left for Surat on a special IAF aircraft, ending his two-day visit to the state.

Meanwhile, former Leader of Opposition Ramesh Chennithala said it was unfortunate that the state government has deviated from the norm by not inviting Leader of Opposition V.D.Satheesan to the function.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.