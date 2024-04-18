Samantha Wishes She Could Have Done Better in 'Oo Antava'

Tollywood actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu recently praised a young dancer's performance of her popular song "Oo Antava" from the movie "Pushpa: The Rise."

The video featured a little girl showcasing her impressive dance moves, and the song went viral on social media. Samantha, who played a pivotal role in the song's success, couldn't help but express her admiration for the child's performance.

"Seeing this video, maybe I should have done better," Samantha wrote on her Instagram Stories, accompanied by a smiling face and heart emoji. Tabitha, the wife of "Pushpa" director Sukumar, also shared the video and wrote "#thaggedele," referencing the iconic dialogue from the film featuring Allu Arjun.

"Oo Antava" became a global sensation, captivating audiences worldwide with its catchy tune and Samantha's sultry moves. The song's popularity has been undeniable, cementing Samantha's status as a versatile and talented actress. Currently, Samantha is gearing up for her upcoming series "Citadel: Honey Bunny" alongside Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan.