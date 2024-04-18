Thetali, East Godavari District: Key leaders representing Razole and P. Gannavaram constituencies joined the YSR Congress party in the presence of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy at the Thetali stay point.

N. Ganesh Babu, son of former MLA from the P. Gannavaram constituency N. Ganapathi Rao, along with the grandson of the former MLA N. Ganapathi Rao; TDP leader Vadlamudi Gangaraju joined the YSR Congress Party.

Chamber of Commerce - AP convenor from Tadepalligudem Gamini Subbarao officially joined the YSR Congress party in the presence of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy.