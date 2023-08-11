CM YS Jagan Releases Rs.1353 Crore for YSR Sunna Vaddi

Amalapuram: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy released Rs.353.76 crore towards interest reimbursement under YSR Sunna Vaddi (zero interest) Scheme benefiting 1,05,13,365 women members of 9.48 lakh self-help groups across the State. The amount would be directly credited into their bank accounts.

Addressing a huge public meeting before releasing the amount with the click of a button here on Friday, the Chief Minister said that his women-friendly Government has been striving hard for their social and economic empowerment by implementing several welfare schemes in the last four years.



If women are happy, families would be happy and the YSR Sunna Vaddi is unique as no other state Government is implementing such scheme.

Government has so for reimbursed total amount of Rs.4,969.05 crore under the scheme for helping 16,44,029 poor women who have promptly repaid bank loans taken for launching and improving their own businesses like provisional stores, tiffin centers, cloth shops and dairy farms.

The worth of non-performing assets of self-help groups has come down to 0.33% from 18.36 % after the present Government revived the zero interest scheme which was dissolved in 2016 during TDP rule.

As the Government stood by women, the total number of self-help groups has also gone up to 11.16 lakh from 8.71 lakh in 2019 and loan recovery rate has reached a record level of 99.67 per cent as our SHGs became role model for other states.

The Government has so far repaid an amount of Rs.9,178 crore in three tranches under YSR Aasara fulfilling his Padayatra promise on repayment of self-help groups’ pending bank loans and interest to the tune of Rs.25,571 crore after being ditched by Chandrababu Naidu Government.

As the Government was committed for the political, social and economic empowerment of women, it has been reserving 50 per cent of the nominated posts and contracts to women through a specially-enacted law, he said.

On welfare schemes alone for women, a whopping Rs.2,31,123 crore has been transferred to the bank accounts of women directly in the last four years.

Listing out the expenditure under various schemes, the Chief Minister said Government has so far spent Rs. 26,067 crore under Amma Vodi benefiting 44,48,000 women, Rs.14,129 crore under YSR Cheyutha benefiting 26,39,000 women, Rs.1518 crore under Kapu Nestham benefiting 3,56,000 women, Rs.1257 crore under YSR EBC Nestham benefiting 4,39,000 women, Rs.19,178 crore YSR Aasara benefitting 78 lakh women, Rs.4969 crore under YSR Sunna Vaddi benefiting 1,05,13,365 women, Rs. 10,636 crore under Jagananna Vidya Deevena benefiting 26,99,000 girls, Rs.4275 crore under Vasathi Deevena benefiting 25,17,000 girls besides distributing 30 lakh house site Pattas for women with 20 lakh houses under construction.

So far, the Government has also spent Rs.6141 crore for pregnant women and lactating mothers under YSR Sampoorna Poshana in the last four years as against a meager Rs.400 crore incurred annually by the TDP Government.

‘We have spent Rs.75,000 crore on pensions alone of which Rs. 49,845 crore was paid to women and brought Disha App for the safety of women, which was downloaded by 1.24 crore women. Our police have rescued 30,369 women so far,” he said, adding that AP is the only state which is sincerely committed for the social and economic empowerment of women.

The Chief Minister laid foundation stone for the construction of Dr BR Ambedkar Community Hall with a cost Rs.12.16 crore, sanctioned Rs.10 crore for the reconstruction of 3 old bridges in Amalapuram and promised to sanction Rs.40 lakh each to the 84 village and ward secretariats in the town.

