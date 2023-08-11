Punjab to set up facilitation centre at Delhi airport for NRIs

Chandigarh, Aug 11 (IANS) In a landmark initiative aimed at facilitating the NRIs landing at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi, the Punjab Cabinet led by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Friday gave approval to set up a facilitation centre at the arrival hall of the international terminal.

The centre will be manned round the clock and will provide assistance to all the NRIs and other passengers arriving at the terminal.

Efforts will be made to provide suitable sitting arrangement for the passengers or their relatives in the facilitation centre, an official statement said.

The passengers or relatives will be given assistance regarding arrival flights, connecting flights, taxi services, lost luggage facilities and others at the airport.

In case passenger desire, the centre will have tie-ups with taxi services available at reasonable rates. In addition, it will also have vehicles at its disposal for helping passengers for local movement to Punjab Bhawan and at other places in close vicinity.

