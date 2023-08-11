Punjab recommends special remission of 45 convicts

Chandigarh, Aug 11 (IANS) To commemorate the third phase of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, the Punjab Cabinet led by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Friday recommended the special remission of 45 convicts confined in jails on Independence Day.

After the nod of the Cabinet under Article 163 of the Constitution, these special remission cases will be submitted to the Punjab Governor under Article 161 of the Constitution, an official statement said.

