September 25: Gold and Silver Rates Touch New Highs!

Gold Price Today: Rates Soar to New Highs Across India

Gold prices continued their upward trajectory for the third consecutive day, disappointing buyers awaiting discounts. On September 25, gold rates touched new highs in major cities, including Hyderabad, Visakhapatnam, Vijayawada, Bengaluru, Chennai, Mumbai, and Delhi.

Gold Price Hike

22-carat gold (10 grams): Increased by Rs. 600 to Rs. 70,600 (Hyderabad, Visakhapatnam, Vijayawada)

24-carat gold (10 grams): Increased by Rs. 660 to Rs. 77,020 (Hyderabad, Visakhapatnam, Vijayawada)

22-carat gold (10 grams): Increased by Rs. 600 to Rs. 70,750 (Delhi)

24-carat gold (10 grams): Increased by Rs. 660 to Rs. 77,170 (Delhi)

Silver Price Today

Silver prices fluctuated across the country, with a significant increase of Rs. 3,000 per kg.

Silver price per kg (Hyderabad): Reached Rs. 1,01,000

City-wise Gold Prices

Hyderabad: 22-carat (Rs. 70,600), 24-carat (Rs. 77,020)

Visakhapatnam: 22-carat (Rs. 70,600), 24-carat (Rs. 77,020)

Vijayawada: 22-carat (Rs. 70,600), 24-carat (Rs. 77,020)

Bengaluru: 22-carat (Rs. 70,700), 24-carat (Rs. 77,200)

Chennai: 22-carat (Rs. 70,800), 24-carat (Rs. 77,300)

Mumbai: 22-carat (Rs. 70,900), 24-carat (Rs. 77,400)

Delhi: 22-carat (Rs. 70,750), 24-carat (Rs. 77,170)