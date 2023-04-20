RGV Attacks Chandrababu Naidu Through An AI-Generated Satirical Song!

Ram Gopal Varma has attacked Chandrababu Naidu in a satirical song loaded with political references. The song, allegedly generated through Artificial Intelligence, is titled 'Sicko Psyco'.

The song traces the history of the '40 Years Industry' CBN, who was a Congressman before he switched his loyalty to his father-in-law's party, TDP. NT Rama Rao once famously referred to CBN as an Aurangazeb after his son-in-law backstabbed him in a notorious coup. The reference finds a mention in the song.

RGV also blasts "Yellow Media" and further opines that Karma came back to hit Naidu. At this, the attack is on Nara Lokesh, whom the song says is incompetent and politically inept.

Laced with English lines, the song is a no-holds-barred political tirade against the TDP chief.