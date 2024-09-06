Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: Remedies For Seeing The Moon on Chavithi Night

Ganesh Chaturthi is also known as Vinayaka Chaturthi or Vinayaka Chavithi which is a 10-day festival that commences on Shukla Paksha Chaturthi of Bhadrapada Month. This year, Ganesh Chaturthi is celebrated on September 7, 2024. The festival is celebrated as the birth of Lord Ganesha, who is known by many names including Vinayaka, Suk Karta, Lambodar, and Dukh Harta.

On this day, people avoid looking at the moon to avoid Mithya Dosha. Mithya Dosha is a curse that could falsely implicate a person of stealing something.

According to a Legend, Shri Krishna too suffered from the effects of Mithya Dosha after he saw the moon on Chaturthi. He was accused of stealing the precious gem Syamantaka. Sage Narada, who knew about Lord Ganesha's curse asked Shri Krishna to observe a fast to come out unaffected.

If you accidentally see the moon on this day, chant this mantra:

Simhah Prasenamavadhitsimho Jambavata Hatah।

Sukumaraka Marodistava Hyesha Syamantakah॥

Another remedy is that one can also take akshata from the Ganesh Pooja in the evening.

One can also get rid of this dosha by reading or listening to the story of Krishna Syamantaka.

Some people offer 21 saffron laddus to the Lord Ganesa idol.

