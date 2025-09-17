Make Sakshi Post Your Preferred News Source on Google News

In today’s fast-moving digital world, having access to reliable, timely, and sharp news coverage is more important than ever. Whether it’s politics, entertainment, business, or technology, Sakshi Post continues to deliver authentic, reader-friendly journalism that keeps you informed and ahead of the curve.

Now, you can make sure Sakshi Post is always at your fingertips by adding it as your preferred news source on Google News.

It’s simple:

Visit Google News.

Sign in with your Google account.

Type “Sakshi Post” in the search bar.

Click Follow to get updates directly in your personalized news feed.

By doing this, you’ll never miss the latest updates, breaking news, or in-depth features from Sakshi Post. From real-time updates on Andhra Pradesh and Telangana to the biggest national and international headlines, you’ll have it all in one place.

Stay ahead. Stay updated. Choose Sakshi Post as your preferred news source today.

Another process that you can also follow and maintain Sakshi Post as your preferred news source in Top Stories section.

1) Click on the icon present beside "Top Stories"

2) A window will appear where Google asks you to "Choose the website".

3) Type Sakshi Post in the search bar. Tick the website, and click on Reload results. After you have done this step, Sakshi Post will appear in the Top Stories of the news that you will be searching for.

Direct Link: Click Here