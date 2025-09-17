NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 2 Provisional Allotment Result Live: Check Now

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has released the NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 2 provisional seat allotment result today, September 17, 2025. Candidates who have applied for the second round of NEET UG counselling can now check their allotment status on the official website.

It is important to note that the provisional seat allotment result is not final. Any discrepancies in the allotment must be reported via email to mccresultquery@gmail.com by 10:00 AM on September 18, 2025. After this deadline, the provisional result will be treated as final.

The NEET UG 2025 Round 2 provisional allotment result can be accessed on the official MCC website at mcc.nic.in. Candidates can also check the result using the direct links provided below:

How to Check NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 2 Allotment Result:

Visit the official MCC website: mcc.nic.in

Navigate to the UG Counselling section

Click on the NEET UG Round 2 Allotment Result link

Enter your NEET UG roll number and password

Your Round 2 allotment result will be displayed

Download the allotment result for future reference

Candidates are advised to verify their allotment carefully and report any errors before the deadline to avoid issues during admission.