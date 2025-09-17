September 18 School Holiday or not?

As of September 18, 2025, schools in most regions of India are functioning normally, with no holiday announced on a national level. Although September 17 witnessed many closures owing to heavy rain and festival celebrations, things are more or less normal on September 18 for students.

Maharashtra: Schools Closed Yesterday Due to Heavy Rain

Maharashtra received intense rainfall in Mumbai, Pune, Thane, Raigad, and Beed districts on September 17, 2025. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) issued orange warnings in these districts, which led to school shutdowns by local authorities, especially for Classes 1 to 7, to provide safety to students. Parents were instructed to refer to official school websites and local news sources in the event of deteriorating conditions.

By September 18, rain decreases in most places, and schools should reopen, though local small-time closures could still prevail in districts witnessing leftover heavy showers.

Festival-Based Holidays in Other States

Whereas Maharashtra coped with weather-related closures, local festivals chiefly caused holiday impacts in other states:

Haryana and Punjab: Some districts might have closed schools for local festivals or rain on prior days.

Rajasthan: Schools observing Navratri Sthapana starting September 22 could have minor preparatory closures in specific areas.

Telangana: Preparations for Bathukamma beginning September 27 might cause early schedule adjustments in some districts.

Jammu & Kashmir: Schools in certain districts may close for events related to Maharaja Hari Singh Ji’s birthday on September 23.

West Bengal, Odisha, Assam, and Bihar: Schools that are preparing for Durga Puja (from September 29) can have partial school closures due to local community events.

Festivals Around Mid-September 2025

September 2025 is filled with cultural and religious festivities impacting school timings across different states:

Vishwakarma Puja – September 17 (industrial districts of Maharashtra)

Samvatsari – September 21 (Jain communities)

Navratri Sthapana – September 22 (Rajasthan, Gujarat, North India)

Maharaja Hari Singh's Birthday – September 23 (Jammu & Kashmir)

Mahalaya Amavasya – September 27 (Eastern states)

Bathukamma – September 27 (Telangana, Andhra Pradesh)

Durga Puja – September 29-30 (West Bengal, Assam, Bihar, Odisha, Tripura)

Although most of these festivals impact schools later in the month, September 18 itself is not aligned with any prominent festival-related holidays across the majority of states.

Status of Schools on September 18

Maharashtra: Reopening of schools in most districts following yesterday's heavy rain, with caution for remaining showers.

Most States: Normal working day with classes operating as usual.

Advisory: Parents and students are advised to remain informed through local school bulletins and district broadcasts in the event of urgent weather-related closures.

Conclusion

September 18, 2025, is mostly business as usual for India's schools. Although Maharashtra was closed on September 17 because of rain, most are opening today. Other states are operating in the usual manner, with festival-related holidays set later in the month. Keeping up with events is key to student safety and family planning around upcoming events.

Also read: Telangana Schools Get 13-Day Dasara Holidays from September 21 to October 3, 2025