Telangana Schools Get 13-Day Dasara Holidays from September 21 to October 3, 2025

Telangana's School Education Department has declared a 13-day Dasara holiday for schools from September 21 to October 3. Schools will resume on October 4 to put an end to the festive break.

Junior Colleges Enjoy One-Week Vacation

Telangana junior colleges will have their Dasara vacation from September 28 to October 5, and classes will resume on October 6. The vacation is meant to provide students with a much-needed break prior to the second semester of the academic year.

Examination Schedule

Following the Dasara vacation, schools will administer the Summative Assessment 1 (SA-1) exams between October 24 and 31. SA-1 results will be announced by November 6. Students will also sit for their half-yearly exams between November 10 and 15.

Formative Assessment 2 (FA-2) Exams

Schools are supposed to finish administering the FA-2 exams before the Dasara vacation. This way, students will have finished the assessment before the festive holiday.

University Holidays

Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU) Hyderabad has announced a week-long Dasara holiday for affiliated colleges from September 29 to October 4. Osmania University (OU) has declared holidays from September 28 to October 5.

Academic Calendar

Schools and colleges in Telangana have a crowded academic calendar with exams and tests. Students are requested to keep themselves updated with the new schedule and organize their studies accordingly.

With the Dasara holidays coming up, students can now look forward to a well-deserved holiday and some quality family time. Post-holidays, they will have to concentrate on their exams and tests to realize their academic objectives.

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