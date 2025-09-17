Telangana Group-1 Exam: TGPSC Challenges High Court Directive for Re-Checking Papers

The Telangana Public Service Commission (TGPSC) has filed an appeal with the division bench, challenging the High Court order on Group-1 exams.

On September 9, a single-judge bench of the Telangana High Court gave TGPSC two options – either manually re-evaluate the Group-1 Mains examination answer scripts and release results within eight weeks or cancel the mains exams, which were conducted from October 21 to 27, 2024.

The High Court had directed TGPSC to re-evaluate the answer scripts as per Supreme Court guidelines set in the UPSC vs Sanjay Singh case and complete recruitment for 563 posts, failing which the exam would be scrapped.

While results were announced in March, recruitment was halted in April 2025 after some aspirants alleged irregularities in evaluation. They cited lack of transparency, use of non-Telugu evaluators for Telugu-medium papers, and absence of clear moderation guidelines.

The High Court’s order has left candidates, whose certificate verification has been completed, in a state of uncertainty.

Meanwhile, another group of aspirants filed a separate petition, urging the High Court to prevent cancellation of the results.

Reports said around 21,000 candidates appeared for the Group-1 Mains exams held from October 21 to 27 in 2023. The results, declared on March 10 this year, triggered widespread concerns about candidates’ marks.

In earlier hearings, the High Court barred TGPSC from issuing appointment letters but allowed certificate verification to proceed.

Defending its process, the Commission stated that each script was assessed by three examiners under a coding system, with the average of the two highest scores considered. It claimed that mock evaluations and scrutiny checks ensured fairness.

Yet, candidates insisted the evaluation was flawed and demanded re-evaluation or fresh exams.

Against this backdrop, TGPSC has approached the division bench, appealing against the single-judge bench order.