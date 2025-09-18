School Assembly News Headlines For 18th September: Top National, International, & Other News

Stay current with the latest news from India and around the world. Here are the most crucial headlines for September 18, covering politics, economy, diplomacy, international events, education, and sports.

National News

CM Yogi Urges Speedy Road Repairs Before Festivals

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed the officials to finish repair work of rain-godavari-battered roads ahead of the festival season. Out of 44,196 km that needed work, just 21% of it has been done so far, with both rural and urban departments running behind schedule.

India's Food Grains Reserves at Multi-Year High

Government statistics indicate rice inventories at 48.2 million tonnes and wheat at 33.3 million tonnes—far more than needed. The bumper crop a year ago and strong purchases have increased reserves. Exports will increase during the festive seasons of Dussehra and Diwali.

PM to Lay Foundation for Banswara Nuclear Power Plant

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to open the Mahi Banswara Atomic Power Project in Rajasthan on September 25. The 2,800 MW project will have four domestic PHWR reactors and is expected to be ready by 2036.

Kumbh Mela Authority Gives Go-Ahead to ₹993 Crore Projects in Nashik

Ahead of Simhastha Kumbh Mela, Nashik officials sanctioned road and bridge projects worth close to ₹993 crore. The proposal involves ₹930 crore for 21 roads and ₹62.8 crore for bridges and ramps, all to be done by March 2027.

Piyush Goyal to Visit UAE for Trade Talks

Trade Minister Piyush Goyal will visit the UAE today to co-chair India-UAE High-Level Joint Task Force on Investments. The visit is part of an effort to reinforce trade partnerships and venture into opportunities in technology and industry.

International News

China Enters Top 10 in Global Innovation Index

China has become one of the globe's top 10 most innovative nations, pushing Germany out of the list. The increase is attributed to significant investments in innovation and research and development at the enterprise level.

Israel Begins Gaza City Ground Campaign

Israel has launched a massive ground campaign within Gaza City, accompanied by air and sea bombing. Authorities term it as a war against Hamas infrastructure, though civilians attest to extensive displacement.

US and UK to Seal $10 Billion Deals During Trump Visit

During the state visit of ex-President Donald Trump in Britain, both nations are set to seal deals worth more than $10 billion. These will include cooperation in civil nuclear, defense technology, and scientific collaboration.

WTO Forecasts AI May Increase Global Trade by 40%

A new report from the World Trade Organization indicates artificial intelligence might boost international trade in goods and services by almost 40% by 2040. It cautions that lopsided rules may exacerbate disparity among nations.

Wall Street Muted Ahead of Fed Ruling; Nvidia Drops

US markets opened mixed, with the S&P remaining unchanged as Nasdaq fell slightly following a drop in Nvidia shares. Investors are holding out for the Federal Reserve to make an announcement on interest rates.

Education News

Kerala Health Minister notes a rise in amoebic encephalitis cases, linking the surge to more widespread testing.

The government marked Prime Minister Modi’s birthday with events on the NaMo app, documentaries, and Seva Parv initiatives.

The Supreme Court’s Chief Justice Gavai stated that legal education should not only train professionals for bar and bench but also serve broader social purposes.

Telangana Chief Minister has requested the Centre to sanction bills granting 42% Backward Class reservation in local body polls.

Indian Medical Association (IMA) doctors in Maharashtra have warned of a 24-hour strike from 8 am today.

Other Trending Stories

The "Nano Banana" phenomenon on Gemini AI remains in the limelight, with consumers creating artistic saree portraits and old-school posters. Professionals have posted advice and mistakes to steer clear of, and authorities have issued cyber safety alerts.

Digital chatter mounts over whether or not Queen Camilla side-eyed Kate Middleton, generating fiery royal debates.

In the US, a pilot with Spirit Airlines was scathingly reprimanded by air traffic control following a near-miss with Air Force One with Donald Trump on board.

Sports Updates

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said match referee Andy Pycroft apologized in private over the handshake scandal during the India-Pakistan Asia Cup match.

It is reported Indian players were told not to train with Pakistani net bowlers after the row over the same incident.

Japanese authorities arrested people who were impersonating an imaginary Pakistan football team, sparking alarm over sports fraud.

Also read: AP Rains: September 18 School Holiday Likely in Multiple Districts!