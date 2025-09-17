AP Rains: September 18 School Holiday Likely in Multiple Districts!

Andhra Pradesh is bracing for another spell of intense rainfall, with the India Meteorological Department forecasting very heavy showers across several districts on September 18. The warning has raised the possibility of schools being closed in some parts of the state to ensure the safety of students.

According to the forecast, East Godavari, West Godavari, Konaseema, Eluru, Krishna, Guntur, Bapatla, Prakasam, Nellore, Chittoor and Tirupati are expected to experience very heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms. These districts could see waterlogging in low-lying areas, disruption of transport and risks from lightning, all of which make school operations difficult.

Other districts in Andhra Pradesh are also likely to receive moderate rainfall. While these may not immediately trigger closures, authorities will be keeping a close watch on evolving conditions. In the past, local administrations in the state have often declared last-minute holidays when weather conditions worsened overnight, especially during periods of very heavy rain.

Parents and students are advised to stay alert for official updates from their district education offices and local collectorates. Given the severity of the forecast, several schools in the most affected districts could announce holidays for September 18 to avoid any risk to students during travel hours. Transportation by bus, auto-rickshaw and two-wheelers becomes especially unsafe during thunderstorms and heavy downpours.

The spell of rain is part of a larger weather system moving across coastal and southern Andhra Pradesh. Meteorologists have cautioned that conditions may intensify at night and during early mornings, when visibility is poor and road conditions worsen. Emergency teams are also on standby in vulnerable districts in case of flooding or storm-related incidents.