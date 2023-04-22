AMARAVATI/HYDERABAD: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Saturday condoled the demise of Acharya Ravva Srihari, a scholar and literary figure in Telugu and Sanskrit languages who passed away on Friday, (April 21). The Chief Minister conveyed his deepest condolences to his family members.

Acharya Ravva Srihari (80) who was ailing for some time died of a cardiac arrest on Friday night. This was officially announced by the family members.

Dr Ravva Srihari's Profile

Professor Pulikonda Subbachary, former Dean, Human, and Social Sciences at Dravidian University in a Facebook post said that Dr. Ravva Srihari was born in 1943 into a weaver’s family in Velwarthy village in Nalgonda District of Telangana. He received his primary education in Sanskrit at Yadagiri Lakshminarasimha Sanskrit Pathashala at Yadagiri Gutta. He pursued an Oriental Degree course in Hyderabad and then received his post-graduation and Ph.D. from Osmania University. He is also a double M.A. in Telugu and Sanskrit languages.

Prof. Ravva Srihari is a celebrated Grammarian in Telugu and Sanskrit. He translated the great Ashthadhyayi of Panini into Telugu. He is said to be the composer of the Modern Telugu Dictionary used today and also referred to as the Srihari Nighantuvu. He compiled another two dictionaries, namely Vyakarana Padakosham and Sanketha Padakosham. He authored fifty books in total on various aspects of language and literature. He translated some poetic works of Telugu into Sanskrit, like Gabbilam of Jashuva and Prapanchapadis of C.N.R. All his fifty books are of great literary value in language and literature.

Ravva Srihari taught for over 40 years at Andhra Saraswat Parishat College, Osmania University, University of Hyderabad and finally served as the Vice Chancellor of the Dravidian University. A committed teacher, researcher, and scholar in Sanskrit and Telugu, he received various awards like Mahamhopadhya by Sanskrit Mahavidya Pith of Tirupathi (A Central University), Award from the A.P. Official Language Commission, C.P Brown Award, and Gidugu Ramamurthy Award by TANA.

Prof. Ravva Srihari’s demise is a significant loss to the fields of Telugu and Sanskrit languages and several literary scholars, writers, and critics of the Telugu language condoled his demise. Dr. Ravva Srihari's funeral will be held on Sunday morning, his family members stated.

