Andhra Pradesh: Thunderstorms In These Places On April 21 & 22

AMARAVATI: The Meteorological department has forecast thunderstorms on April 21 and 22 in several parts of the state that could bring some respite to people from the scorching heat. The Met Department forecast thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds with speeds of 30 to 40 kilometres/hour at isolated places over the North coastal, South coastal, Yanam, and Rayalaseema regions. "Lower tropospheric south easterly/south-westerly winds prevail over Andhra Pradesh and Yanam," the Met department said in a release.

Weather briefing of Andhra Pradesh dated 18.04.2023 # IMD#Andhra forecast#AP Weather# MC Amaravati # Andhra Weather pic.twitter.com/9zUXqbIMlm — MC Amaravati (@AmaravatiMc) April 18, 2023

Meanwhile, heat waves are likely to affect seven mandals in Alluri Sitarama Raju district, 16 in Anakapalli, two each in East Godavari, Eluru, Krishna, and Visakhapatnam, and three in Guntur. Likewise, 10 mandals each in Kakinada and YSR Kadapa districts, eight in NTR, one in Palnadu, 12 in Parvatipuram Manyam, four in Srikakulam, and 19 in Vizianagaram are also expected to face heat waves.

