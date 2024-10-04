Rain Alert: Andhra Pradesh to Witness Non-Stop Rains for Next 3 Days

Hyderabad, October 4, 2024

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has sounded a rain alert for Andhra Pradesh, predicting incessant rainfall across the state for the next three days. A low-pressure area has formed over northwest Bangladesh and neighboring areas, which will bring widespread rainfall to the state.

According to the IMD, the low-pressure area is likely to intensify, leading to increased rainfall activity in Andhra Pradesh. The state's weather department has issued a warning, advising residents to take necessary precautions.

Weather Forecast for Next 3 Days

North Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, and South Coastal Andhra Pradesh can expect:

Friday, Saturday, and Sunday: Light to moderate rains with thunderstorms likely at isolated places

Heavy rainfall possible at one or two places on Saturday

Rayalaseema region can expect:

Friday and Saturday: Heavy rainfall likely at one or two places

Light to moderate rains with thunderstorms likely at many places

Sunday: Light to moderate rains with thunderstorms likely at isolated places

Districts to Receive Rainfall

Today, light to moderate rains are expected in:

Prakasam, Kurnool, Nandyal, Anantapur, Sri Sathya Sai, YSR, Annamayya, Chittoor, and Tirupati districts.

Light rainfall is expected in:

Alluri Seetarama Raju, Visakhapatnam, Anakapalli, Kakinada, Konaseema, East Godavari, West Godavari, Eluru, Krishna, NTR, Guntur, Bapatla, and Palnadu districts.

Reason for Rainfall

The low-pressure area over northwest Bangladesh and neighboring areas, coupled with an upper air cyclonic circulation extending up to 5.8 km above mean sea level, is causing the rainfall. Another upper air cyclonic circulation is located over west-central and adjoining southwest Bay of Bengal.

Residents are advised to stay indoors during heavy rainfall and avoid venturing out unless necessary. The IMD will continue to monitor the situation and issue updates accordingly.

Stay tuned for further updates on the weather forecast.



