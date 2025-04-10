Jaat Movie Twitter Review: Sunny Deol's Action Film Miles Above Salman's Sikandar, Fans Declare!

Fans can enjoy a variety of genre-spanning movies in theaters this weekend. With Hindi movies looking for their next big blockbuster after Chhaava, Sunny Deol's Jaat movie, directed by Gopichand Malineni, made its way to the theaters. Sunny Deol is an emotion. People, particularly in North India, cherished his films in the past, and his latest commercial potboiler is sure to attract attention.

This is one of the reasons Gaddar-2 became a blockbuster on the big screen. Sunny Deol has a nostalgic connection with the masses, something many mainstream young heroes are still striving to achieve. But even the likes of Sunny Deol need a good script to score a hit. From the moment the trailer of Jaat debuted, people hailed it as a genuine crowd-pleasing entertainer.

Furthermore, the timing of the movie is right. Mythri Movie Makers is funding the film, releasing it at a time when no major Bollywood stars are competing. If Jaat receives positive feedback, there will be no stopping it. With high expectations, the movie made its way to the screens hours ago, and netizens couldn't keep quiet over what they think about the film.

The first reviews are pouring in for the film, and people love the way their favorite Sunny Paaji was portrayed in the first half. Please take a look at the fans' reactions and make your own decision.

This movie will be much better then this flop overrated #Sikandar Please go and watch it #Jaat — SHASHANK BARANWAL 🇮🇳 (@followshashank1) April 10, 2025

Sunny Deol paaji what have u done at this age Omg.. aftet a long time enjoyed a bollywood movie that too in foreign land.. go and watch Jaat guys.. full paisa vasool.. SORRY BOL 🔥🔥🔥#JaatReview #SunnyDeol — BoringPerson (@viratahoee) April 10, 2025

Hearing reviews that #Jaat movie is awesome, #SunnyDeol goes mass, and it's better than fake class. Have to watch this movie this Saturday pic.twitter.com/ocq5jVhkBW — Lady Khabri (@KhabriBossLady) April 10, 2025

Best First half in years.. Even a second you will not feel boring.. One of the best movie of @iamsunnydeol @randeephooda and @vineet_ksofficial nailed their role too perfectly 🔥 #JAAT #SUNNYDEOL Paaji Cooked pic.twitter.com/jN1yL7WKof — YoGesH DhaYaL (@YogeshDhayal33) April 10, 2025