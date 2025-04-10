Hyderabad-Amaravati Greenfield Expressway Approved by Union Government

Andhra Pradesh is set to witness a major infrastructure transformation as the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA), chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has approved several critical projects promised under the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act, 2014.

Among the headline initiatives is the much-awaited Hyderabad–Amaravati Greenfield Express Highway, designed to significantly boost inter-state connectivity. The Centre also cleared the Amaravati Ring Road and the doubling of the Tirupati–Pakala–Katpadi railway line, all aimed at improving mobility and strengthening the state’s logistics network.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has instructed officials to prepare a Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the Greenfield Expressway on priority. The DPR will be submitted for approval in the CCEA’s next meeting, expected in June, with a directive to fast-track execution.

The railway line doubling project, a key component of the PM Gati Shakti National Master Plan, will enhance service efficiency, reduce congestion, and streamline both passenger and freight movement. The upgraded corridor is expected to carry an additional 4 million tonnes of freight per annum, including coal, cement, agricultural goods, and minerals.

In a parallel effort to spur regional growth, the Centre has initiated the process to release ₹350 crore for the development of backward districts in the state. Additionally, the Ministry of Ports and Shipping has confirmed that work on the long-delayed Duggarajapatnam Port will commence soon.