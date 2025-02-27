February 28 Holiday in Tamil Nadu or not?

Following the heavy rain warning given by the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) in Chennai, schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu are expected to announce a holiday on February 28, 2025. The decision to announce a holiday will be made by the concerned district administrations, subject to the intensity of the rainfall and the condition of the roads. This action is taken to maintain the safety of students and teachers and to avoid any disruption of daily life.

The RMC has forecast heavy rainfall in 12 districts of Tamil Nadu, including Kanyakumari, Tirunelveli, Tenkasi, Thoothukudi, Virudhunagar, Ramanathapuram, Pudukkottai, Sivaganga, Thanjavur, Theni, Madurai, and Dindigul. The heavy rain will provide relief to the state, which has been experiencing scorching temperatures for several days.

The Tamil Nadu government has announced a heavy rain warning for delta districts from Thursday to Saturday. The state government instructed the district collectors to liaise with all departments and take precautionary measures to deal with the situation effectively.

People in Tamil Nadu are suggested to remain indoors and not visit the affected places unless unavoidable. They are also suggested to keep an eye on the local authorities' instructions and watch local television channels for the latest information about the weather conditions.

