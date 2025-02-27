February 28 Schools, colleges holiday in Himachal Pradesh due to snow!

February 28 will be a holiday for schools as well as colleges in Himachal Pradesh, especially in the Lahaul-Spiti district, since the state is still experiencing heavy snowfall. The holiday has been declared by the education department of the state because of the harsh weather conditions, and more holidays could be announced soon, subject to the weather conditions.

Given the harsh weather conditions, the district administration has asked people to remain indoors and not venture out because of the dangerous conditions. The south and north portals of the Atal Tunnel have also been covered with more than 2 feet of snow.

The snow has caused the Leh-Manali road to be shut down, and the Rohtang Pass has been covered in more than 2.5 feet of snow. The Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) has also suspended its bus service to Lahaul-Spiti indefinitely from February 19.

The Meteorological Department has forecasted heavy snowfall and rain in the area for the next couple of days, issuing an orange alert. Locals and visitors are asked to be cautious and keep themselves informed about the latest weather updates.

Furthermore, the police recruitment process in Dharamshala has also been rescheduled to March 9 because of the bad weather. The education department will also keep a watch on the weather conditions and declare more holidays if needed.

