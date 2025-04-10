Summer Holidays Uttar Pradesh 2025: Dates and Reopen date!

Summer holidays are here, and students, parents, and teachers of Uttar Pradesh are waiting anxiously for the 2025 schedule. While the UP Basic Education Department has not issued an official circular as yet, we can take a rough estimate from the past year's academic calendars.

Projected Dates for Summer Holidays 2025

The proposed summer holidays in 2025 are May 18 to June 15, for around 28 days. This follows the 2024 calendar, when schools were shut from May 20 to June 15.

Points to Remember

Government and Private Schools: Most government, government-aided, and the majority of private schools in Noida and across Uttar Pradesh have summer vacations.

Reopening Date: June 16 or 17 is the date schools are likely to reopen after final government notifications.

Official Circular: The district-level Basic Shiksha Adhikari (BSA) releases the official holiday circular around mid-May.

Summer Activities: Workshops, online learning activities, or summer activities may be provided by some schools during the vacation.

What Parents and Students Need to Do

Stay Informed: Keep following notifications from your respective schools to know about the latest developments.

Check Official Webpage: Go to the official webpage of the Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Department at upbasiceduboard.gov.in for updates.

Plan Ahead: Use the estimated dates to plan summer classes, extracurricular activities, and vacations.

Make the Most of the Break: Utilize this time to read, pursue hobbies, and nurture your talents while being creative.

Academic Calendar and Holiday List

For the holiday list and academic calendar in detail, you can visit the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) official website at upmsp.edu.in. UPMSP has published a holiday list for 2025 consisting of 22 public holidays and summer vacations between May 20 and June 15.

Also read: Hyderabad Rains on April 10 - IMD Issues Yellow Alert