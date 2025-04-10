Summer Holidays 2025: April 23 to June 11 holidays for schools and colleges in Telangana

The eagerly anticipated summer vacation is near in Telangana, with schools and intermediate colleges closing for quite some time. Schools will remain closed for 46 days, beginning from April 24, 2025, and resuming on June 12, 2025, whereas intermediate colleges will remain shut from March 31, 2025, to June 1, 2025, and the new session will commence on June 2, 2025. This longer break is sure to be a welcome relief for students, who will get a chance to recharge and participate in various activities.

The extended summer holiday will allow the students plenty of time to rest, pursue their hobbies, and spend time with family and friends. Several of them will most probably make the most of this and travel, visit new areas, and develop lifelong memories. Some will possibly opt to do summer camps, sports, or activities that can encourage their interests and passions.

When the academic year is over, students can anticipate a well-deserved respite from the demands of school life. Summer holidays are an opportunity for students to move away from books and concentrate on their personal development and growth. With some creativity and planning, students can utilize their time to the fullest and come back to school refreshed, rejuvenated, and prepared to face new challenges.

School Summer Holidays

Duration: 46 days, from April 24, 2025, to June 11, 2025

Reopening Date: June 12, 2025, commencing the new academic year

Last Working Day: April 23, 2025

Intermediate College Holidays

Duration: From March 31, 2025, to June 1, 2025

Reopening Date: June 2, 2025, for the new academic year

Summer Holiday Activities

Students can make use of this vacation by pursuing several activities, including:

Traveling: Discovering new places and experiencing different cultures

Summer Camps: Attending workshops, sports, or arts and crafts

Volunteering: Volunteering for community service projects or environmental work

Reading: Reading favorite books or discovering new genres

Sports and Recreation: Continuing hobbies or exploring new outdoor activities

Also read: April 12–14: Second Saturday, Sunday & Ambedkar Jayanti – 3-Day Holiday for Telangana Schools