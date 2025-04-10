Ed Sheeran reveals why he doesn't want to overindulge his children

Los Angeles, April 10 (IANS) Grammy winning pop star Ed Sheeran has talked about his approach to parenting and said he doesn't want his kids to grow up in a "Richie Rich house" despite him being one of the best-selling musicians in the world.

During an appearance on the 'Call Her Daddy' podcast, Sheera, who has daughters Lyra and Jupiter with wife Cherry Seaborn, said: "Cherry is the biggest grounding force."

The 'Shape of You' hitmaker doesn't want his children growing up like Richie Rich, the fictional character played by Macaulay Culkin in the 1994 comedy film.

The 34-year-old pop star, who has been married to Cherry since 2019, said: "Anytime there is something a little bit too Hollywood, she'll be like, 'Bro, come on'. Especially because I grew up with her, there's always just a lens of Suffolk over it. I wanted to build a bowling alley in our back garden, but Cherry said no.

"She knew we didn't need that. She doesn't want our kids growing up in the Richie Rich house where there's literally McDonald's in our back garden."

Sheeran already has a pub, a cinema and a recording studio at home. But the pop star doesn't want to overindulge his kids, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

He shared: "I built a pub in my garden because there used to be this pub I would go to, where I'd go to blow off steam. And it got to that point where people knew I went there, so I couldn't go as much and get as drunk as I'd like. And there an old barn on my land, so I bought the counter and the pub off of eBay, and all of the plumbing and wiring in.

"There's now a tunnel to it from the house and in there I have also built a listening room and a cinema. And that's my man catacombs."

Meanwhile, Sheeran previously shared that fatherhood has given him a "purpose".

The chart-topping star said on 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show': "I just found that I really didn't have purpose outside of (music) because when I was giving myself fixed time of no work, I wasn't doing anything I enjoyed because I love doing music. And (being a dad) has actually given me purpose and something in life that's actually more important than my job."

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.