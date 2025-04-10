Chhaava OTT Release on Netflix on April 11

Chhaava, the historical action drama starring Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna, is all set to premiere on Netflix on April 11. The film has already made a massive impact globally, grossing ₹790.14 crore worldwide in just two months.

Netflix announced the OTT release on Thursday via Instagram, writing: “Aale Raje aale. Witness a tale of courage and glory etched in time. Watch Chhaava, out 11 April on Netflix.”

Watch Chhaava, out 11 April on Netflix. #ChhaavaOnNetflix pic.twitter.com/6BJIomdfzd — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) April 10, 2025

Directed by Laxman Utekar and produced by Dinesh Jain under Maddock Films, Chhaava tells the powerful story of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, the son of Shivaji Maharaj and the second ruler of the Maratha Empire.

Vicky Kaushal plays the title role, with Akshaye Khanna portraying Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb. The film also features Rashmika Mandanna, Divya Dutta, and Ashutosh Rana in important roles.

Packed with history, valor, and emotion, Chhaava is now ready to reach a wider audience through its digital release. Fans who missed it in theatres can now catch the grand saga from the comfort of their homes.