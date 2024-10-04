October 11 - October 13: 3-Day Dussehra holidays for Kerala schools!

This year, the most significant Hindu festival, Dussehra, falls on October 12, and the Navratri celebrations began yesterday, October 3. The Kerala government announced a three-day holiday for all school students in Vijayadasami. The holidays start on October 11, Maharnavami, October 12, Vijayadasami, and October 13, which is Sunday.

While October 12 is Mahanavami, October 13 is Vijayadashami, and October 11 is Durgashtami on the academic calendar, Ashtami falls on October 10 in the evening, based on the lunar calendar this year, when the "Pooja Veyp" ceremony is performed.

The Kollur Mookambika Temple in Karnataka will commemorate Mahanavami and Vidyarambha on October 11 and 12, respectively. On the other hand, Malayalam calendars observe Vijayadashami on October 13 in honour of "Nazhika," the traditional Keralan astrologer's unit of time equivalent to 24 minutes.

Also read Swag The Film Review, Rating: Sree Vishnu's Film is Boring to the Core!