Swag Movie : Twitter Review

Hyderabad, October 4 - Director Hasith Goli's latest outing, SWAG, starring Sree Vishnu, has hit theaters with a unique concept and multiple layers. While the film boasts a creative storyline, its execution falls short.

Sree Vishnu shines in multiple roles, showcasing distinct variations between each character. However, the director's lack of clarity dilutes the impact of his performance.

Audiences and critics alike are praising Shri Vishnu's career-best performance. His portrayal of the Singa character is being hailed as hilarious, while his other three roles have also impressed viewers. But Overall is The film is said to be confusing, and Lacks clarity,

Here are Twitter Reviews of the Film

#SwagReview : Extension of 'Kanchana' and 'Om Bheem Bush' Plus : Sreevishnu's career best performance(tillu)

Few comedy blocks

Second half Minus :

Confusing screenplay

First half

Climax Overall, It's pretty average drama#SwaggReview @sreevishnuoffl @sreevishnuoffl @ritur… pic.twitter.com/7mCRDljf3F — Phani Kumar (@phanikumar2809) October 4, 2024

