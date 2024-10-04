Swag Movie : Twitter Review

Oct 04, 2024, 12:58 IST
- Sakshi Post

Hyderabad, October 4 - Director Hasith Goli's latest outing, SWAG, starring Sree Vishnu, has hit theaters with a unique concept and multiple layers. While the film boasts a creative storyline, its execution falls short.

Sree Vishnu shines in multiple roles, showcasing distinct variations between each character. However, the director's lack of clarity dilutes the impact of his performance.

Audiences and critics alike are praising Shri Vishnu's career-best performance. His portrayal of the Singa character is being hailed as hilarious, while his other three roles have also impressed viewers. But Overall is The film is said to be confusing, and Lacks clarity, 

Here are Twitter Reviews of the Film 

Also read: Swag The Film Review, Rating: Sree Vishnu's Film is Boring to the Core!

whatsapp channel


Read More:

Tags: 
swag film
Sree Vishnu
Meera Jasmine
Ritu Verma
Advertisement
Back to Top