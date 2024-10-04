Swag Movie : Twitter Review
Hyderabad, October 4 - Director Hasith Goli's latest outing, SWAG, starring Sree Vishnu, has hit theaters with a unique concept and multiple layers. While the film boasts a creative storyline, its execution falls short.
Sree Vishnu shines in multiple roles, showcasing distinct variations between each character. However, the director's lack of clarity dilutes the impact of his performance.
Audiences and critics alike are praising Shri Vishnu's career-best performance. His portrayal of the Singa character is being hailed as hilarious, while his other three roles have also impressed viewers. But Overall is The film is said to be confusing, and Lacks clarity,
Here are Twitter Reviews of the Film
#SreeVishnu 's Film Lacks Substance
#Swag - UNFATHOMABLE!!#SwagTheFilm #SreeVishnu #RituVarma #Cinee_WorlddReview #Cinee_Worldd pic.twitter.com/ftFe8RUFYP
#SwagReview : Extension of 'Kanchana' and 'Om Bheem Bush'
Plus : Sreevishnu's career best performance(tillu)
Few comedy blocks
Second half
Minus :
Confusing screenplay
First half
Climax
Overall, It's pretty average drama#SwaggReview @sreevishnuoffl @sreevishnuoffl @ritur… pic.twitter.com/7mCRDljf3F
