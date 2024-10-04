Swag The Film Review, Rating: Sree Vishnu's Film is Boring to the Core!

Film Review: SWAG - Swag without Substance!

Plot Summary:

The core of SWAG centers around the Swaganika Vamsam and its vast fortune, waiting to be claimed by the rightful heir. The story follows Sree Vishnu, who takes on multiple roles spanning different generations, all vying for the inheritance. The film's main focus is on who ultimately claims the wealth, along with the message the film delivers at the end.

Performances:

Sree Vishnu deserves recognition for his courageous decision to take on a complex script like SWAG. It’s one thing for directors to make grand promises, but bringing that vision to life requires real conviction, which is why this is considered a bold attempt. Sree Vishnu not only plays multiple roles but also portrays characters across various age groups. He takes on a challenging character (details withheld to avoid spoilers) that requires an actor with significant star power. This in itself is commendable.

As for his performance, Vishnu put in great effort to differentiate between each of his characters, which is evident on screen. He portrays all four roles with ease and confidence. Unfortunately, due to the director's lack of clarity, the film may not be remembered for Sree Vishnu’s commendable work.

Ritu Varma starts strong, capturing attention right away. However, her character fades as the film progresses, leaving little impact. This isn’t due to her performance, but rather the way her role was written and presented.

Performances by Others:

SWAG features a strong supporting cast, including Meera Jasmine, Daksha Nagarkar, Saranya Pradeep, Sunil, Ravi Babu, Getup Srinu, and Gopa Raju Ramana. While they all perform adequately, none of the characters stand out due to weak writing. Even actors like Gopa Raju Ramana and Saranya Pradeep, who usually shine with well-crafted roles, feel underutilized. Sunil’s performance is solid, but his character offers little substance. Meera Jasmine and the rest of the cast also fail to leave a lasting impression.

Music and Technical Aspects: Vivek Sagar delivers quality background music (BGM) that enhances the viewing experience. However, the songs are disappointing. None managed to create buzz before release, and they don’t leave a mark even after being seen with visuals. Sagar should understand that while BGM is crucial, memorable audio is equally important for a film of this scale.

Vedaraman Sankaran’s cinematography is decent, and GM Shekar’s art direction complements the film’s theme. The visuals, though lacking polish, are serviceable. Viplav Nyshadam’s editing, however, is subpar, and contributes to the film's disjointed narrative.

Analysis:

Directed by Hasith Goli, who previously helmed the hit Raja Raja Chora, SWAG is built around a creative concept. However, the film suffers from an overly complex narrative that becomes difficult to follow as it progresses. The initial scenes grab attention, setting the tone for something different. The humor, while not exceptional, keeps the audience entertained, and the storyline is intriguing enough to maintain interest.

However, the songs feel like unnecessary fillers, offering no visual or narrative value. Sree Vishnu’s portrayal of Bhavabuthi brings freshness to the first half, which concludes with an interval twist that raises expectations for the second half.

Unfortunately, the second half fails to deliver. The tone shifts from light-hearted to overly serious, creating a sense of inconsistency. The story drags during Sree Vishnu’s extended track with Sunil, leading to extreme boredom. The lack of clarity in the storytelling becomes increasingly frustrating, especially when the director attempts to juggle multiple plot threads. By the time the four look-alikes come together, what should have been a pivotal moment ends up being confusing and unimpactful.

Although the film concludes with heartwarming dialogues and a meaningful message, it comes too late to save the experience.

What's Good?

Concept

Sree Vishnu’s bold choice of role

Few Fun moments in the first half

What's Bad?

Second Half

Boring Content

Confusion

Direction

Verdict: SWAG is an attempt to present something different, with a meaningful message at the end. However, despite Sree Vishnu’s best efforts, the film suffers from a lack of direction and clarity, making it a confusing and ultimately unsatisfying experience.

