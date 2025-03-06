Test OTT Release on April 4 on Netflix

Test, a Tamil film starring Nayanthara, Madhavan, and Siddharth, is set to premiere on Netflix on April 4. This direct-to-OTT film will be available in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi.

The movie, directed by S. Sashikanth in his directorial debut, is a compelling human drama. It explores how the lives of three people—set against the backdrop of cricket—intertwine. Each character is forced to make a choice that changes their life forever. The plot follows a national-level cricketer, a genius scientist, and a passionate teacher whose choices test their ambition, sacrifice, and courage.

Test marks Netflix’s first original Tamil film of the year and features an exciting collaboration between three powerhouse actors: R. Madhavan, Nayanthara, and Siddharth, alongside Meera Jasmine. The film is produced by Sashikanth’s YNOT Studios.

Namma vaazhkaila thiruppu munaiya oru tharunam varum. Adhuku per dhan TEST. Watch TEST on 4 April in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi, only on Netflix!#TESTOnNetflix pic.twitter.com/V5o5bafBDj — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) March 6, 2025

Monika Shergill, Vice-President of Content at Netflix India, described Test as an emotional rollercoaster that pushes its protagonists to their moral limits. She added that Sashikanth's directorial voice brings a fresh touch to the story, ensuring it keeps viewers hooked till the end.

With its gripping storyline and star-studded cast, Test is sure to be a must-watch when it releases on Netflix on April 4.