HIT 3 OTT Release: When and Where to Watch Nani-Sailesh Kolanu's Crime Thriller
Nani's much-awaited crime thriller HIT: The Third Case, directed by Sailesh Kolanu, is gearing up for its theatrical release on May 1, 2025. Following its big-screen debut, the film is slated for streaming on Netflix.
Starring Nani in the role of SP Arjun Sarkaar, alongside Srinidhi Shetty, HIT 3 is the latest installment in the gripping HIT franchise. The movie will be available for streaming in five languages — Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi — ensuring a wide reach across audiences.
Netflix South had officially confirmed the OTT release back in January 2025 through a post on X (formerly Twitter), stating:
"The third case just dropped, and it’s going to HIT you hard! HIT 3: The Third Case, coming to Netflix in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada & Hindi, after its theatrical release! #NetflixPandaga"
So, if you're planning to catch Nani’s intense cop avatar from the comfort of your home, keep an eye out for the film’s digital premiere on Netflix following its theatrical run.
