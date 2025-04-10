HIT 3 OTT Release: When and Where to Watch Nani-Sailesh Kolanu's Crime Thriller

Nani's much-awaited crime thriller HIT: The Third Case, directed by Sailesh Kolanu, is gearing up for its theatrical release on May 1, 2025. Following its big-screen debut, the film is slated for streaming on Netflix.

Starring Nani in the role of SP Arjun Sarkaar, alongside Srinidhi Shetty, HIT 3 is the latest installment in the gripping HIT franchise. The movie will be available for streaming in five languages — Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi — ensuring a wide reach across audiences.

Netflix South had officially confirmed the OTT release back in January 2025 through a post on X (formerly Twitter), stating:

"The third case just dropped, and it’s going to HIT you hard! HIT 3: The Third Case, coming to Netflix in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada & Hindi, after its theatrical release! #NetflixPandaga"

So, if you're planning to catch Nani’s intense cop avatar from the comfort of your home, keep an eye out for the film’s digital premiere on Netflix following its theatrical run.