October 6 to October 13 Holidays: Telangana Junior Colleges Get Holidays, Declares TGBIE

October 4, Hyderabad:

The Telangana Board of Intermediate Education (TG BIE) has officially declared holidays for junior colleges across Hyderabad and various districts of the state. These holidays mark the first term break for the academic year 2024 - 2025, providing a brief respite for students and staff.

Starting from October 6, junior colleges will remain closed for an eight-day period, with classes set to resume on October 14. This break applies uniformly to all junior colleges offering the two-year intermediate course, and district intermediate education officers have been directed to ensure that the holiday schedule is strictly followed.

While junior colleges in Hyderabad and other districts will observe holidays until October 13, schools across Telangana will have a slightly longer break. According to the academic calendar released by the School Education Department, schools will reopen on October 15 following a 13-day Dasara vacation.

In addition to the extended break, the Telangana government has also declared state-wide holidays on October 12 and 13 in observance of Vijaya Dasami and the following day’s festivities.

Students and staff alike can look forward to the well-deserved break before the academic schedule resumes mid-October.

