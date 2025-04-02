Chiranjeevi, Nani, Dasara Director Srikanth Odela - What a Combo!

The industry is abuzz with excitement following the announcement that Nani will be presenting a film starring Megastar Chiranjeevi. Directed by Srikanth Odela, the project came as a surprise, catching fans off guard. Adding to the intrigue, reports suggest that the film will be a high-intensity action drama—something Chiranjeevi has never attempted before.

In a recent interview, Nani shared his enthusiasm for the project. He expressed his excitement not only about presenting a film featuring Chiranjeevi but also about collaborating with director Srikanth Odela.

Discussing the film’s vision, Nani said, “People usually associate Chiranjeevi garu’s films with dance and action, but he is much more than that—he holds a place in every family’s heart. The combination of Srikanth’s distinct storytelling style with Chiranjeevi garu’s presence is truly special.”

There is speculation that Chiranjeevi will be playing a role that reflects his real age, though no official confirmation has been made. The project is set to commence next year, and Chiranjeevi himself is reportedly thrilled to be part of this ambitious venture.