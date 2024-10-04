Watch - Tirupati Laddu Case Hearing: Supreme Court Forms Independent SIT

October 4, New Delhi:

The Supreme Court has taken a significant step in the Tirupati Laddu controversy by ordering the formation of an independent Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate allegations of adulteration in the famous Tirupati Laddu. During a hearing held today, the court emphasized that the investigation should be free from political influence and conducted with complete transparency under the supervision of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

The case stems from allegations made by Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu that the ghee used in the preparation of the Tirupati Laddu was adulterated. This claim has sparked widespread concern among devotees and the public, prompting several petitions seeking a thorough and independent investigation.

Central Oversight Required

Representing the Central Government, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta argued that an independent investigation, with oversight from central authorities, is necessary. He stressed that the accusations, if proven true, could have serious implications, and therefore, the involvement of a central authority is crucial to ensure fairness and accountability.

The court supported this view, stating that an investigation solely by the state-appointed SIT may not suffice. It proposed the formation of a team comprising members from the CBI, the state government, and the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI), with CBI oversight to ensure an impartial inquiry.

Political Statements Criticized

The Supreme Court expressed concern over the potential politicization of the case, stating that religious matters should not be dragged into political debates. The court's comments followed earlier hearings where it criticized Chandrababu Naidu’s statements about the alleged adulteration, noting that such remarks had hurt the sentiments of millions of devotees.

The court questioned why Naidu had shared information with the media months after the investigation report had been completed and urged officials to act responsibly when discussing sensitive issues that affect public faith.

Further Investigation Ordered

With the formation of the independent SIT, the court has made it clear that the allegations must be thoroughly examined. The SIT, under CBI supervision, will now investigate whether adulteration occurred in the laddu preparation process, with a focus on ensuring transparency and restoring the public's trust.

The next hearing is expected to take place after the SIT submits its findings.

