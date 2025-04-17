TIME Magazine's 2025 List of Most Influential People Released — No Indian Names This Year

The prestigious TIME Magazine has unveiled its 2025 list of the world’s 100 most influential people. Notably, this year’s edition does not feature a single Indian personality—an omission that has caught the attention of many.

Among the global figures who made the cut are U.S. President Donald Trump, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, Nobel Laureate and interim leader of Bangladesh Muhammad Yunus, U.S. Vice President JD Vance, and Tesla CEO Elon Musk. The list also includes gymnast Simone Biles, popular singer Ed Sheeran, and AI pioneer Demis Hassabis.

What stands out this year is the complete absence of Indian representation on the list. In previous years, Indian icons like Shah Rukh Khan, Alia Bhatt, and Olympic wrestler Sakshi Malik had earned a spot. This marks the first time in recent memory that no Indian citizen has been included.

However, there is still a connection to India—Reshma Kewalramani, the Indian-origin CEO of Vertex Pharmaceuticals, has been named on the list. Born in Mumbai, Kewalramani moved to the United States with her family at the age of 11 and has since made her mark as a leader in the global pharmaceutical industry.

Who is Reshma Kewalramani (52)?

Kewalramani is the first woman to lead a major biotech company in the U.S., and her inclusion is a testament to her groundbreaking work in medicine and healthcare.

Why the TIME List Matters

Founded in New York on March 3, 1923, by Henry Luce and Briton Hadden, TIME Magazine has long been a trusted source of global news and commentary. Over the decades, its annual list of the world’s most influential people has become a cultural touchstone—highlighting leaders, thinkers, artists, and innovators who are shaping the future.

First launched in 1999, the TIME 100 list has sparked widespread discussion and debate among intellectuals, political figures, and journalists alike. Since 2004, the magazine has published the list every year without fail, celebrating individuals whose influence transcends borders and disciplines.