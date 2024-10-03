Tollywood superstarr Akkineni Nagarjuna has taken legal action against Telangana State Minister Konda Surekha, filing a criminal and defamation case. The case, registered at the Nampally Court, comes in response to alleged reckless statements made by the minister against the Akkineni family.

Nagarjuna, who is known for his calm demeanor and professional conduct, was reportedly provoked by what he believes are baseless and defamatory comments from Konda Surekha. These statements, he claims, have tarnished the reputation of his family, which holds a significant place in the Telugu film industry and beyond.

In his legal filing, Nagarjuna has accused Minister Surekha of making these remarks with the intention of causing harm to the Akkineni family’s public image. The charges include both criminal defamation, which could lead to serious legal consequences, and a civil defamation suit seeking monetary damages for the harm caused.

The defamation case has attracted significant attention, especially given the prominence of both parties involved. The Akkineni family is revered in the film fraternity, with a legacy that spans decades, while Konda Surekha is a seasoned politician with considerable influence in Telangana’s political landscape.

Sources close to Nagarjuna stated that the actor initially wanted to avoid legal confrontation but was left with no choice after repeated statements by the minister crossed a line. They emphasized that Nagarjuna values his family's dignity and reputation and would not allow false allegations to go unanswered.

As the case moves forward, all eyes will be on the developments in court, with both sides likely to present their arguments in the coming days. This legal battle could have broader implications for the public discourse and accountability of high-profile figures, both in the entertainment and political arenas.

More updates are expected as the case progresses, with the next hearing scheduled soon at the Nampally Court.

