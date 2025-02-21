AP Inter 1st & 2nd Year Hall Ticket 2025 Released – Check & Download

The Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) has released the hall tickets for the AP Intermediate 1st and 2nd Year examinations 2025. Students can now download their hall tickets from the official website – bie.ap.gov.in. It is mandatory for students to carry their hall tickets to the exam hall, as they will not be allowed to enter without them.

The admit card includes essential details such as the student’s name, roll number, exam center details, and other important information. Students are advised to carefully check and verify all the details before downloading their hall tickets to avoid any confusion on exam day.

How to Download AP Inter Hall Ticket 2025?

Follow these steps to download your hall ticket:

Visit the official website – bie.ap.gov.in

Navigate to the ‘Notifications’ section and click on ‘IPE March-2025 Hall Tickets Download’

Enter your hall ticket number or Aadhaar number

Submit the details and download your hall ticket

If the website experiences server issues, students should wait and try again later.

The AP Inter 1st Year exams will be held from March 1 to March 19, 2025, while the 2nd Year exams will take place from March 3 to March 20, 2025.