Dino Morea opens up about his desire to take on exciting roles

Mumbai, Feb 21 (IANS) Actor Dino Morea recently shared that he has always been driven by a desire to take on exciting and diverse characters that challenge him as an actor.

Whether it’s the charming lover or the intense villain, the 'Aksar' actor expressed his passion for exploring roles that inspire him and allow him to showcase his range. Dino recently made a comeback to the big screen with "Mere Husband Ki Biwi," directed by Mudassar Aziz. The film also stars Arjun Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, and Rakul Preet Singh. In the movie, Dino appeared in a special appearance as she played Rakul Preet's brother.

Speaking about the kind of roles he wants to pursue, Dino Morea said, “I've always wanted to take on roles that excite me, whether it's the charming lover or the intense villain. The Empire allowed me to tap into something darker, and Mere Husband Ki Biwi brings me back to a space I truly enjoy. It's great to be back on the big screen doing what I love.”

Dino Morea is known for his work in movies like ‘Raaz’, ‘Aksar’, ‘Jism 2’, ‘Rana Naidu’, ‘The Empire’, ‘Tandav’ and others.

He will next be seen in the upcoming projects, including “The Royals” and the much-anticipated comic caper “Housefull 5.”

Talking about the film, Mudassar Aziz shared in a statement, “As a filmmaker, I’ve always believed in creating stories that entertain and leave audiences with a smile. These are the films that truly endure and make for repeat viewings. ‘Mere Husband Ki Biwi’ is a film that celebrates the quirks and complexities of relationships with care, humour, and love. I’ve always admired the charm of wholesome entertainers and movies that bring families together, make them laugh, and give them something to talk about. That’s exactly what we’ve aimed for with this film.”

The film was released in cinemas on February 21.

