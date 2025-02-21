Madhya Pradesh to showcase PM MITRA textile park in Global Investors Summit

Bhopal, Feb 21 (IANS) The upcoming Global Investors Summit 2025 (GIS 2025) in Bhopal will spotlight the PM MITRA Mega Integrated Textile Region and Apparel initiative, aiming to establish an advanced textile park in Pithampur, Dhar district, Madhya Pradesh.

Inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 5F vision (Farm to Fibre to Factory to Fashion to Foreign), the PM MITRA Parks are being developed at seven locations across India through special purpose vehicles (SPV).

These greenfield textile parks will receive central government support amounting to Rs 500 crore. The Madhya Pradesh government will showcase to seek industries to set up operations in the park, where comprehensive facilities from design to dyeing will be available for investors.

"A dedicated textile expo will be organised at the GIS to attract investors in the textile sector," a government official informed IANS.

The GIS 2025 will be organised on February 24-25. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the summit. The initiative aims to attract investment in organic cotton, encouraging investors to establish weaving, knitting, and machine manufacturing units.

For weaving and knitting, areas like Chhindwara, Bhopal, Nimar Belt, Burhanpur, and Jabalpur are being offered, while Mandideep, Bhopal, Pithampur, and Gwalior are designated for machine manufacturing units.

In a high-level meeting organised in June last year, the Chief Minister emphasised the need to expedite processes related to the Rs 500 crore project approved by the Textile Ministry for the Integrated Textile and Apparel Park in Dhar district. He urged agencies to work swiftly to achieve the goal of creating 25,000 jobs through 21 units in the PM Mega Textile Park.

The government has allocated Rs 4,445 crore for these parks up to 2027-28. The Government of India will cover 49 per cent of the equity of the special purpose vehicle (SPV) set up under MITRA Park, with the participating state government contributing 51 per cent of the equity.

Formally approved by the Government of India in March 2023, the park will come up in Bhensola village of Badnawar Tehsil, Dhar district.

A memorandum of understanding (MoU) between the Ministry of Textiles and the Madhya Pradesh government was signed in this regard on May 21, 2023. The textile park is being developed on 1,563 acres of land.

The Madhya Pradesh Industrial Development Corporation (MPIDC) holds the land parcel, which is strategically positioned 110 km from Indore and 85 km from the Pithampur industrial cluster. The park is also 50 km from both Ratlam and the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway, and 452 km from the nearest port, Hazira.

Madhya Pradesh produces 317,000 metric tonnes of high-quality cotton, accounting for 24 per cent of the world's non-GMO organic cotton and 47 per cent of India's non-GMO organic cotton.

Additionally, the state is the sole producer of extra-long staple (ELS) cotton in India.

Furthermore, this park will bolster the competitiveness of India's textile sector, drawing in leading global investors. The PM MITRA Park in Bhensola, Madhya Pradesh, has already received over Rs 6,000 crore in investment commitments from prominent textile and garment companies across India.

Madhya Pradesh is a prime location for apparel manufacturing. The number of garment manufacturing units in the state has grown from 11 units in 2003 to 60 large textile units today, underscoring its rapid development and attractiveness to investors.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.