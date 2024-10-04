Kareena Kapoor Khan wishes ‘workout maniac’ sister-in-law Soha on 46th birthday

Mumbai, Oct 4 (IANS) Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor Khan had a long list of adjectives to describe her sister-in-law and actress Soha Ali Khan, who on Friday turned 46.

Kareena took to Instagram, where she posted a video montage featuring a slew of pictures of her along with Soha, husband Saif Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu, Sharmila Tagore and all the kids.

The “Jab We Met” star used the song “Dancing in the flames” by rapper The Weeknd playing in the background.

For the caption, she wrote: “smart, funny, loving, caring, workout maniac, gluten free, chocolate cake, beautiful, sister in law, Happy Birthday Soha, Love you lots @sakpataudi.”

Talking about Soha, she made her Bollywood debut in 2004 with “Dil Maange More!!!”. She was then seen in films such as “Rang De Basanti”, “Khoya Khoya Chand”, “99”, “Tum Mile”, “Mr Joe B. Carvalho”. In 2017, she came out with her debut book titled “The Perils of Being Moderately Famous”, featuring a collection of humorous anecdotes about her life.

She then featured in a short film christened “Soundproof” directed by Aditya Kelgaonkar in 2017. Soha will next be seen in the sequel of “Chhorii” Nushrratt Bharuccha-starrer 'Chhorii'. The first installment narrated the story of a pregnant woman named Sakshi haunted by the spirit of a woman killed by her in-laws in a remote village .

“Chhorii 2” reportedly will begin from where Sakshi’s story finished. The film will have old and some new characters including Soha. The second installment too is directed by Vishal Furia.

Meanwhile Kareena recently featured in filmmaker Hansal Mehta’s mystery-thriller “The Buckingham Murders”.

The film was bankrolled by Kareena Kapoor Khan, Shobha Kapoor and Ekta Kapoor under the banner of Balaji Motion Pictures and Mahana Films.

She is set to feature in the Ajay Devgn-starrer ‘Singham Again’ helmed by ‘All The Best’ fame director Rohit Shetty. The action-drama also features Akshay Kumar, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Tiger Shroff, Arjun Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, Dayanand Shetty and Ashutosh Rana in crucial roles.

