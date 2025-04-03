April 2 to June 1: Summer Holidays 2025 for Telangana Intermediate Students, TGBIE Announces
The Telangana Board of Intermediate Education (TGBIE) has announced summer holidays for all intermediate colleges across the state. As per the latest directive, colleges will remain closed from April 2 to June 1, with the new academic session set to commence on June 2.
Making the Most of the Summer Break
With nearly a month off, students are encouraged to utilize their time wisely. They can:
Revise past lessons and get a head start on upcoming subjects
Enroll in online courses to enhance their skills
Learn a new language or pick up a hobby for personal growth
Holiday Guidelines and Compliance
The holiday mandate applies to all government, private, and aided intermediate colleges in Telangana. The Board has strictly prohibited institutions from conducting unauthorized classes during the break, warning that violators will face disciplinary action.
TGBIE Secretary S. Krishna Aditya reiterated that no college should hold classes during the summer holidays, ensuring students get a well-deserved break.