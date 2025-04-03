April 2 to June 1: Summer Holidays 2025 for Telangana Intermediate Students, TGBIE Announces

Telangana Declares Summer Holidays for Intermediate Colleges

The Telangana Board of Intermediate Education (TGBIE) has announced summer holidays for all intermediate colleges across the state. As per the latest directive, colleges will remain closed from April 2 to June 1, with the new academic session set to commence on June 2.

Vacation Period: April 2, 2025 to June 1, 2025

Academic Session: June 2, 2025

Making the Most of the Summer Break

With nearly a month off, students are encouraged to utilize their time wisely. They can:

Revise past lessons and get a head start on upcoming subjects

Enroll in online courses to enhance their skills

Learn a new language or pick up a hobby for personal growth

Holiday Guidelines and Compliance

The holiday mandate applies to all government, private, and aided intermediate colleges in Telangana. The Board has strictly prohibited institutions from conducting unauthorized classes during the break, warning that violators will face disciplinary action.

TGBIE Secretary S. Krishna Aditya reiterated that no college should hold classes during the summer holidays, ensuring students get a well-deserved break.