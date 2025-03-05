March 6 Tamil Nadu Schools Holiday due to rain?

The Meteorological Department has released a weather forecast for Chennai and suburbs, which states partly cloudy with light fog in the morning hours of March 6, 2025. Although the forecast does not show any adverse weather conditions, the question on everyone's lips is: Will schools and colleges announce a holiday tomorrow?

The report from the Meteorological Department says the highest temperature would be approximately 33-34° Celsius and the lowest at approximately 24° Celsius. While these are not uncommon temperatures for Chennai, the light fog and partly cloudy conditions may still raise doubts regarding the safety of students travelling to schools and colleges.

But so far, there is no announcement from the Tamil Nadu government or the education department about a holiday for schools and colleges on March 6. Students, parents, and teachers need to monitor official news and announcements from the government and educational institutions.

It should be noted that the Meteorological Department has already issued a rain warning for Tamil Nadu, which could result in the modification of the weather forecast. If the rain warning is raised to a higher level, schools and colleges could announce a holiday. Nevertheless, at present, there is no word of a holiday.

Students, parents, and teachers should keep themselves tuned to local television channels, official government websites, and social media for the latest updates on college and school holidays.

