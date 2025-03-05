Afghan refugees seek help amidst rising abuse in Pakistan and Iran

Kabul, Mar 5 (IANS) Facing continuous harassment in Pakistan and Iran, refugees from Afghanistan have called on the ruling Taliban government and various human rights organisations to take action on their behalf.

The refugees stated that despite holding valid legal documents they continue to face the threat of illegal detention, deportation, and discrimination by the local authorities, especially in Pakistan.

"Police officers detain Afghan refugees under any pretext, whether they have legal documents or not. They deport everyone, leaving their wives and children stranded without support," a refugee told Afghanistan's TOLO news network.

Rights activist Mohammad Khan Talebi Mohammadzai stated that the situation of Afghan refugees in host countries, especially Pakistan, is extremely concerning.

"The current Afghan government, the United Nations, and international aid organisations must address the conditions of Afghan refugees in these countries," he told the Afghan media outlet.

Refugees insist that they only want their basic rights granted to them by the international organisations, and nothing more.

Earlier this month, a coalition of human rights organisations and refugee advocacy groups wrote an open letter to the Pakistani government asking it to immediately halt the forced deportation of Afghan migrants.

In their letter, they mentioned that the policy violates international law and Pakistan's commitments to refugee protection. The organisation also raised concerns about the actions of Pakistani Police, who have detained several human rights activists and also deported children without families or legal guardians. Among those facing imminent risk of deportation are pregnant women and individuals with disabilities, local Afghan media reported.

Arafat Jamal, representative of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) in Afghanistan, had recently slammed the local governments on the issue of forced deportation and expulsion.

"Treat people with dignity, make sure that those who want to go home are doing so voluntarily and work with us so that the movement is organised and contributes to stability. If not, we will have a situation of chaos on both sides of the border, and nobody wants that," he said.

Fleeing from war and conflict in their country, migrants from Afghanistan have been taking refuge, mainly in Pakistan and Iran, for decades now. The return of the Afghan refugees amidst the rising food crisis and instability in Afghanistan will further add to their dilemma. Afghan media has reported that refugees who are either expelled or forcibly deported have faced severe abuse and harassment, especially in Pakistan.

