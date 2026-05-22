Telangana Heatwave: 22 People Die In One Day

Telangana is witnessing one of the harshest summers in recent years as extreme temperatures continue to affect several districts across the state. On Thursday, May 21, 2026, at least 22 people reportedly lost their lives due to heatwave-related conditions, creating serious concern among officials and residents.

The intense heat combined with dry winds from northwestern regions has pushed temperatures beyond normal levels in many parts of Telangana.

Temperatures Cross 46°C In Several Districts

According to weather reports released on May 22, 2026, temperatures crossed 46 degrees Celsius in nearly 20 districts across Telangana. The highest temperature of 46.5°C was recorded in Mutharam of Peddapalli district and Munagala in Suryapet district.

Chunchupalli in Bhadradri Kothagudem district and Kamalapur in Hanamkonda also recorded 46.4°C. Residents said the heat became unbearable even during morning hours.

Outdoor workers, farmers, elderly citizens, and daily wage labourers are facing major difficulties because of the severe heatwave.

Highest Number Of Deaths Reported In Warangal Region

Among the 22 heatwave-related deaths reported on May 21, the combined Warangal region recorded nine deaths.

In Mahabubabad district, elderly women and agricultural workers reportedly died due to extreme heat exposure. In Hanamkonda and Kazipet, a construction worker and a tractor driver lost their lives after suffering from heat-related illness.

Additional deaths were reported from Mulugu and Bhupalpally districts, where workers collapsed while returning from work or while staying outdoors in hot weather conditions.

Heatwave Deaths Reported Across Telangana

Several districts including Suryapet, Mancherial, Nalgonda, Yadadri, Jogulamba Gadwal, Medak, Jagityal, Karimnagar, Ramagundam, and Khammam also reported deaths linked to the ongoing heatwave.

Doctors stated that rising temperatures and low humidity levels are increasing the risk of dehydration and heatstroke across the state.

IMD Issues Red Alert For May 23 And May 24

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert for Telangana for Friday, May 22, and Saturday, May 23, 2026, warning people about dangerous heatwave conditions.

Weather officials said hot and dry winds from Rajasthan and Maharashtra are worsening the heatwave in Telangana. Districts such as Adilabad, Asifabad, Mancherial, Karimnagar, Peddapalli, Khammam, Nalgonda, Suryapet, and Mahabubabad may witness temperatures between 45°C and 47°C over the next two days.

Public Advisory Issued By Government

The Telangana government advised people not to step outside between 11 AM and 4 PM unless necessary. Officials also requested residents to drink enough water, consume ORS and buttermilk, and take precautions to avoid heatstroke.

Special care has been advised for children, senior citizens, and people working outdoors during the ongoing heatwave.

Also read: SRH vs RCB IPL 2026 Match Preview: Playoff Battle In Hyderabad